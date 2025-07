Informations sur PBL (PBL)

The PerfBloc network is an open protocol that provides high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0. It has a native token PBL. PBL is required by PerfBloc nodes to be a part of a relay network which entitles them to be collected by the network.

Site officiel : http://www.perfbloc.com/ Livre blanc : https://perfbloc.gitbook.io/perfbloc/