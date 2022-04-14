Tokenomics de Paal AI (PAAL)
Paal AI (PAAL)
Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.
Issuance Mechanism
PAAL AI employs a structured, gradual token issuance mechanism with a clear vesting schedule:
- Token unlocks began gently in early years and accelerated through the mid-course of the vesting period (2021–2026), tapering off with nearly the entire supply released by 2026.
- Total token supply approaches approximately 100 million at full vesting.
- Major allocation categories include Investors, Team & Advisors, Foundation, Ecosystem, Testnets, Vendors & Marketing, and Public Sale.
- The allocation emphasizes early distribution to investors and team members, with subsequent gradual release to broader ecosystem and community categories.
Allocation Mechanism
The token supply is segmented and unlocked over time to several key stakeholders:
- Investors and Team & Advisors receive significant allocations early on, ensuring alignment and incentivizing core contributors.
- Ecosystem Development is a major focus in the mid-vesting period, supporting project growth and community initiatives.
- Public Sale and Testnets receive comparatively lower allocations, reflecting a bias toward strategic backers and core development.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
The PAAL AI token integrates directly into the project’s revenue and incentive model:
- Staking and Revenue Sharing: Token holders can participate in various staking pools with different APYs.
- 50% of specific earnings (such as fees and profits) are distributed directly to stakers, particularly those who choose to lock in for longer terms.
- Referral System and Auto-Compounding: These features encourage community-driven user growth and offer compounding benefits to participants.
- Trading Taxes: A defined 1% trading fee is directed in part to stakers, and trading on the PaalX platform also contributes to the staking pool rewards.
- Earnings Sources:
- Paal’s proprietary AI services (licensed to enterprises),
- Advertising and cross-promotion,
- Planned subscription revenues and commission-based models.
- Revenue Distribution: All protocol earnings are funneled to the dedicated 'paalecosystemfund.eth' account for transparent payout and ecosystem development.
Lock-Up Mechanism
- Vesting Structure: Tokens are subject to a pre-set lock-up and vesting arrangement that stretches from initial issuance through at least 2026.
- Staking Lock: Users locking tokens in staking pools are generally required to maintain their position for a set period, with varying APYs depending on the duration and pool.
- Early-stage allocations (for investors/team) are locked up for longer periods before gradual unlocks.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule: The vesting and token unlocking occur on a structured timeline:
- Initial gradual releasing from the project’s inception (2021–2022), ramping up through 2026, at which point most of the supply is available.
- Very little, if any, further unlocking occurs after 2026—this ensures that all stakeholder allocations are fully vested within five years, building long-term project stability and signaling a focus on reducing supply shocks post-vesting.
Reference: For further details on the revenue-sharing mechanism, see the PAAL AI Tokenomics Documentation.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|PAAL AI Approach
|Issuance
|Gradual, multi-year vesting; ~100M tokens by 2026
|Allocation
|Investors, Team/Advisors, Ecosystem, Testnets, Marketing
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking (with revenue sharing), trading fees, referrals
|Lock-Up
|Vesting for early allocations, mandatory staking lock-ups
|Unlock Timing
|Most supply unlocked by 2026, little/new unlocking after
Analytical Insights
- The gradual and multi-faceted unlock process is specifically designed to avoid sudden inflation of the circulating supply, thereby protecting token value.
- Incentive alignment between investors, core team, and the ecosystem is prioritized through staggered vesting and usage-based rewards.
- The revenue-sharing model, particularly the direct rewards to stakers and active users, ensures continuous engagement and organic growth in the user base.
Limitations & Future Considerations
- Actual unlock periods and staking lock-up parameters may be subject to protocol governance decisions or unforeseen operational changes.
- The efficiency of the incentive mechanism depends on sustained protocol revenue and ecosystem growth.
This comprehensive tokenomics framework underpins PAAL AI’s ambition for sustainable value capture, growth, and transparent community alignment.
Tokenomics de Paal AI (PAAL) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Paal AI (PAAL) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens PAAL qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens PAAL pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de PAAL, explorez le prix en direct du token PAAL !
Historique du prix de Paal AI (PAAL)
L'analyse de l'historique du prix de PAAL permet aux utilisateurs de comprendre les mouvements passés du marché, les principaux niveaux de support/résistance ainsi que les schémas de volatilité. Que vous suiviez les sommets historiques ou cherchiez à identifier des tendances, les données historiques constituent un élément essentiel de la prévision des prix et de l'analyse technique.
Prévision du prix de PAAL
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction PAAL pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de PAAL combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
