Informations sur Oobit (OOBIT)

Oobit is a leading mobile payment app that offers a seamless way to pay with crypto both in-store and globally. Crypto holders can enjoy a crypto Tap-to-Pay experience as convenient and smooth as Apple Pay®, utilizing existing Visa/Mastercard point-of-sale systems while ensuring merchants receive fiat currency. OBT is Oobit’s native cryptocurrency token, the core and primary foundation that drives and rewards Oobit’s growing community and ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://www.obttoken.com/ Livre blanc : https://docsend.com/v/q96zw/obt Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x07f9702ce093db82dfdc92c2c6e578d6ea8d5e22