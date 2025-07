Informations sur ORIGYN (OGY)

OGY is the native token of the ORIGYN Foundation, which provides the utility of access to the platform where ORIGYN certificates are minted, referenced and transacted. OGY is necessary to create and transact certificates of authenticity, the core service of the platform. Tokens are also required to vote in the governance of ORIGYN.

Site officiel : https://www.origyn.com Livre blanc : https://dashboard.origyn.com/Tokenomics_V3.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://dashboard.origyn.com/explorer