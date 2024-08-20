Tokenomics de Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Informations sur Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is meme-backed money. It’s a meme coin actually backed by one of the most recognizable memes on the internet. The first meme coin-NFT hybrid, made for all 8+ billion humans on Earth.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Non-Playable Coin (NPC), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token Non-Playable Coin (NPC)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens NPC. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Overview
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a unique experiment in the crypto space, combining the characteristics of a memecoin and an NFT into a new asset class called a Meme-Fungible Token (MFT). NPC is designed as a high-supply, highly liquid token that can be traded both as a fungible token (like a typical memecoin) and as a non-fungible token (NFT) on various marketplaces. The project is explicitly described as an art experiment with no intrinsic value, no formal team, and no roadmap, intended purely for entertainment and cultural participation.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: NPC uses the ERC11 standard, which merges ERC20 (fungible) and ERC1155 (NFT) functionalities. This allows NPC to be traded as both a token and an NFT, and users can convert between the two forms 1:1 using a wrapper dApp.
- Supply: The maximum supply is 8,050,126,520 NPC.
- Distribution: There is no evidence of a traditional token sale, ICO, or structured fundraising. The token is available on multiple chains (Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, Solana) and can be acquired via decentralized and centralized exchanges.
- NFT Minting: A special collection, "Non-Playable Customs," was minted out on August 20, 2024, with 155,443 unique NFTs, each requiring 1 NPC to mint (which was then burned).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Structured Allocation: There is no published breakdown of allocations to team, investors, community, or other stakeholders. The project emphasizes its lack of a formal team or roadmap.
- NFT Collection: The only explicit allocation event is the minting of the "Non-Playable Customs" NFT collection, which was open to the public and required burning NPC tokens for each mint.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: NPC is a memecoin-NFT hybrid, tradable on both token and NFT marketplaces. It is designed for entertainment, meme culture participation, and as a collectible.
- NFT Customization: Users can customize and mint their own NPC NFTs, symbolically representing "every human on Earth."
- No Financial Incentives: There are no staking, yield, or reward mechanisms. The project explicitly states there is no expectation of profit, no dividends, and no compensation for holding or using the token.
- Burn Mechanism: Minting custom NFTs required burning NPC, introducing a deflationary aspect tied to NFT creation.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting schedules, or unlock events. All tokens are freely tradable upon acquisition.
- NFT Minting: The only "lock" is the burning of NPC to mint NFTs, which is a permanent removal from supply rather than a time-based lock.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Standard
|ERC11 (ERC20 + ERC1155 hybrid)
|Max Supply
|8,050,126,520 NPC
|Issuance
|No ICO; distributed via DEX/CEX trading and NFT minting (burning NPC)
|Allocation
|No structured allocation; public minting of NFTs (155,443 NFTs, 1 NPC burned per mint)
|Usage
|Tradable as both token and NFT; customizable NFTs; no financial incentives
|Incentives
|None (no staking, yield, or rewards)
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Not applicable
|Burn Mechanism
|NPC burned to mint custom NFTs
Additional Notes
- Meme-Backed Money: NPC is described as "meme-backed money," with each token/NFT representing a piece of internet culture.
- No Intrinsic Value: The project repeatedly emphasizes that NPC is for entertainment only, with no expectation of financial return.
- Open Source: All art and code are open source, and the project encourages community experimentation.
References for Further Reading
- NPC Tokenomics
- ERC11 Whitepaper
- Non-Playable Customs NFT Collection
- NPC Contract Addresses
Summary
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a memecoin-NFT hybrid with a novel ERC11 standard, no structured allocation or financial incentives, and a focus on meme culture and entertainment. Its tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with no vesting, locking, or rewards, and a unique burn-to-mint NFT mechanism.
Tokenomics de Non-Playable Coin (NPC) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Non-Playable Coin (NPC) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens NPC qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens NPC pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de NPC, explorez le prix en direct du token NPC !
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.
