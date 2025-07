Informations sur Nil Token (NIL)

Nillion is a permissionless network that redefines secure decentralized data storage and computation for AI and blockchains. The network creates the novel ability for decentralized AI and blockchains to be able to store and process data without seeing it, unlocking a significant white space. Nillion has a suite of application tools – nilAI, nilVM, and nilDB. The tools allow developers to build private data applications.

Site officiel : https://www.nillion.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.nillion.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://mintscan.io/nillion