Informations sur MoonEdge (MOONED)

MoonEdge accelerates Web3 adoption by launching and incubating prominent start-ups within high performing verticals: including Gaming, DeFi, AI, Scaling Solutions and ZK Technology. It offers creators and developers access to funding, community building, marketing, and a robust network of partnerships. This framework aims to ensure the successful launch of top-tier projects to not only the MoonEdge community, but also to a broader audience.

Site officiel : https://moonedge.finance/ Livre blanc : https://firebasestorage.googleapis.com/v0/b/moonedge-d596d.appspot.com/o/Litepaper_ME_2106.pdf?alt=media&token=3d5ba4d9-f2d1-4eff-8601-e955ed59c8d2 Explorateur de blocs : https://polygonscan.com/address/0x7e4c577ca35913af564ee2a24d882a4946ec492b