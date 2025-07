Informations sur MILC Platform (MLT)

The MILC platform is the first live Media Metaverse, created by German 'Welt der Wunder TV." It aims to become one of the leading business and entertainment Metaverses as a melting pot, directly connecting the professional media industry with its fans.

Site officiel : https://www.milc.global/ Livre blanc : https://welt-der-wunder.s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/ico/pdfs/Whitepaper%20Version%202.2%20-%20Final.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x9506d37f70eB4C3d79C398d326C871aBBf10521d