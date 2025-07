Informations sur BLOCKLORDS (LRDS)

BLOCKLORDS is a player-driven MMO medieval grand strategy game where your decisions and skills shape the world and narrative. Choose from several playstyles, including farming, fighting, resource management, and ruling, and forge your own destiny as your Hero.

Site officiel : https://lordchain.blocklords.com/ Livre blanc : https://wiki.blocklords.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xd0a6053f087e87a25dc60701ba6e663b1a548e85