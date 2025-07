Informations sur Livepeer (LPT)

Livepeer is an open source video live broadcast platform service based on the Ethereum blockchain. Livepeer Token (LPT) is the protocol token of the Livepeer network. Holders can bind tokens to transcoders to perform work on your behalf and earn new tokens and income every day.

Site officiel : https://livepeer.org/ Livre blanc : https://github.com/livepeer/wiki/blob/master/WHITEPAPER.md Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.livepeer.org/