Informations sur Layer3 (L3)

Layer3 is the attention layer, decentralizing the engine behind internet giants via incentive and identity protocols. It acts as a universal connector between blockchain ecosystems, revolutionizing how they build community and distribute value with omnichain infrastructure. Users can discover and earn via perpetual incentives, quests, pre-token networks via launchpad, and a unified cross-chain identity.

Site officiel : https://layer3.xyz Livre blanc : https://docs.layer3foundation.org/tokenomics Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x88909d489678dd17aa6d9609f89b0419bf78fd9a