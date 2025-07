Informations sur Kusama (KSM)

Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment.

Site officiel : https://kusama.network/ Livre blanc : https://guide.kusama.network/docs/kusama-getting-started/ Explorateur de blocs : https://kusama.subscan.io/