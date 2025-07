Informations sur KuCoin Token (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of KuCoin, which was launched back in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that allows traders to draw value from the exchange. It was issued as an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network.

Site officiel : https://www.kucoin.com/ Livre blanc : https://www.kcs.foundation/kcs-whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.kcc.io