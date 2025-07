Informations sur Hivemapper (HONEY)

Hivemapper is a decentralized mapping network powered by a global community of contributors who use dashcams to capture street-level imagery. Our goal is to build a fresh, up-to-date, and accessible map of the world, using contributions from everyday drivers and advanced AI technology. Unlike traditional maps, our approach allows us to keep map data current and relevant for a wide range of users and industries.

Site officiel : https://hivemapper.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.hivemapper.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/4vMsoUT2BWatFweudnQM1xedRLfJgJ7hswhcpz4xgBTy