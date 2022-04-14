Tokenomics de Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Informations sur Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens GRIFFAIN. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Overview
Griffain is a decentralized platform featuring a coordinated network of AI agents designed for on-chain action. The GRIFFAIN token powers this ecosystem, enabling both ownership and various incentive mechanisms. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage and incentive design, as well as the locking mechanisms and associated unlock timelines.
Issuance Mechanism
GRIFFAIN's issuance mechanism is centered around a capped token supply, distributed according to a predefined allocation schedule. Common industry practices reflected in comparable projects include:
- Token Generation Event (TGE): Initial creation and distribution, often followed by a schedule for unlocking reserved allocations.
- Vesting and Cliff Periods: Certain allocations—e.g., team, early backers—are locked and gradually released via vesting mechanisms to align incentives and prevent sharp market fluctuations.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation strategy distributes tokens among core stakeholders and supports sustainable ecosystem growth. Drawing on patterns observable from market-standard vesting schedules and tokenomics, the following table summarizes a representative allocation model (note: exact GRIFFAIN percentages may differ, but this structure reflects industry best practices and available data):
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Cliff Period
|Vesting Schedule
|Strategic Objective
|Ecosystem Growth
|~25
|-
|24 months post-TGE
|Stimulate adoption, partnerships
|Team & Core Contributors
|~15
|12-24 months
|24-36 months after cliff
|Long-term alignment, retention
|Pre-Seed & Seed Investors
|~15
|6-12 months
|12-24 months after cliff
|Early funding, aligned interests
|Treasury
|~14
|12 months
|36 months after cliff
|Platform sustainability, governance
|Loyalty/Community/Rewards
|~10
|12 months
|36 months after cliff
|Retain users, reward participation
|Liquidity
|~8
|None
|Immediate at TGE
|Exchange liquidity, bootstrap trading
|Listing/Marketing
|~8
|6-12 months
|12 months after cliff
|Expansion, awareness
|Advisors/Backers
|~5
|6 months
|12-24 months after cliff
|Strategic support, guidance
Actual figures and categories may be influenced by final tokenomics—confirmed details should be reviewed in official Griffain documentation or verified releases.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Token Utility:
- Transaction Fees: GRIFFAIN tokens are used for agent-facilitated transactions across the protocol.
- Agent Wallets/Operations: Tokens enable and maintain agent-driven on-chain operations.
- Staking and Governance: Holders may participate in protocol governance and/or stake tokens to secure the network or earn a share of protocol fees.
Incentives:
- Ecosystem Rewards: Distributed via staking, liquidity mining, or engagement incentives to users contributing to Griffain.
- Special/Personal Agent Programs: Incentives for developing, operating, or integrating AI agent solutions.
Locking Mechanism
Vesting and Locking Details:
- Team Allocations: Typically feature extended cliffs (12-24 months) and multi-year vesting to ensure ongoing project engagement.
- Seed/Private Sale Allocations: Feature shorter cliffs and faster release schedules, but are still phased to mitigate immediate sell pressure.
- Ecosystem/Treasury Allocations: Unlock over longer periods, supporting a sustainable, incentivized ecosystem.
Unlocking Timeline
The unlocking schedule is structured to phase tokens gradually into the market. Common characteristics include:
- Initial Release: A percentage of tokens (liquidity, some ecosystem rewards) enters circulation at TGE.
- Monthly/Quarterly Vesting: Allocations to team, investors, and community unlock incrementally, typically on a monthly or quarterly basis, following their respective cliffs.
- Complete Vesting: Most token allocations are fully unlocked within 3–4 years after TGE, balancing growth with market impact.
Implications and Analysis
- Market Stability: Gradual unlocking and long vesting periods aim to reduce volatility, prevent large dumps, and align long-term incentives.
- Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations for ecosystem and community rewards signal Griffain’s commitment to decentralized growth, network effects, and robust agent development.
- Governance and Flexibility: Treasury and governance token allocations allow for protocol upgrades, new incentive schemes, and adaptive capital deployment by the community.
Key Takeaways
- GRIFFAIN’s tokenomics structure is designed for long-term commitment, network growth, and sustainability.
- A sophisticated incentive system powers both agent-driven utility and ongoing user/community engagement.
- Carefully staged unlocks protect market integrity while providing consistent resources for development and adoption.
Always refer to the latest official Griffain documentation for precise percentages and dates, as exact figures may be subject to on-chain governance or DAO decisions.
Tokenomics de Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens GRIFFAIN qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens GRIFFAIN pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de GRIFFAIN, explorez le prix en direct du token GRIFFAIN !
Comment acheter du GRIFFAIN
Envie d'ajouter du Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) à votre portefeuille ? MEXC propose plusieurs méthodes pour acheter du GRIFFAIN, notamment par carte bancaire, virement et trading paire à paire. Que vous soyez débutant ou trader confirmé, MEXC rend l'achat de cryptomonnaies simple et sécurisé.
Historique du prix de Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
L'analyse de l'historique du prix de GRIFFAIN permet aux utilisateurs de comprendre les mouvements passés du marché, les principaux niveaux de support/résistance ainsi que les schémas de volatilité. Que vous suiviez les sommets historiques ou cherchiez à identifier des tendances, les données historiques constituent un élément essentiel de la prévision des prix et de l'analyse technique.
Prévision du prix de GRIFFAIN
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction GRIFFAIN pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de GRIFFAIN combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.
Acheter du Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
Montant
1 GRIFFAIN = 0.05399 USD