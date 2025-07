Informations sur Moonbeam (GLMR)

Moonbeam is an EVM-compatible and substrate-based blockchain, which operates as a Polkadot parachain. Glimmer (GLMR) is the utility and governance token of the network, users can participate in governance, paying transaction fees, earning rewards through providing liquidity, and staking.

Site officiel : https://moonbeam.network/ Livre blanc : https://docs.moonbeam.network/ Explorateur de blocs : https://moonscan.io/