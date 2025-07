Informations sur Kalp Network (GINI)

KALP Network is redefining blockchain innovation as the world's first permissioned cross-chain ecosystem, purpose-built as a regulatory-compliant digital public infrastructure (DPI) for governments, enterprises, and institutions, combining the transparency of public blockchains with the flexibility of permissioned networks to ensure compliance, scalability, and security for regulated industries.

Site officiel : https://www.kalp.network/ Livre blanc : https://kalp-network.gitbook.io/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://kalpscan.io/home