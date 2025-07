Informations sur Fruits (FRTS)

The Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project uses a PoC (Proof-of-Capacity) algorithm to create an eco-friendly and sustainable economy that is open to everyone. It performs a sustainable economic cycle with extremely low power consumption, high security, and no transaction fees. Our economic cycle created by such PoC provides a unique blockchain economy that aims to revitalize global charity.

Site officiel : https://fruitsblockchain.com/ Livre blanc : https://whitepaper.fruitsblockchain.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://fruitscan.io/