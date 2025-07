Informations sur Force (FRC)

SNKRZ is a Web3 fitness platform. Users can earn FORCE tokens by walking, running, or cycling and use them to level up their SNKRZ. Additionally, users can compete with others on SNKRZ LAND that replicates a real map, raising their personal records and creating enjoyment in their workouts.

Site officiel : https://thesnkrz.com Livre blanc : https://thesnkrz.gitbook.io/en/tokenomics/usdforce Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x58083B54013631BaCc0bbB6d4efa543Fee1D9cE0