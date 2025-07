Informations sur Exverse (EXVG)

Exverse is a new AI-powered free-to-play shooter that provides players with an unmatched and immersive gaming experience. With its intricate world customization, lore, and novel gameplay systems, all built on Unreal Engine 5. The Exverse universe encompasses three distinct planets, each with a unique set of offerings for players to explore. Players will be able to own, trade, sell & rent their in-game assets through our in-game marketplace.

Site officiel : https://exv.io/ Livre blanc : https://litepaper.exverse.io/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xBb7D61D2511fD2e63F02178ca9B663458Af9FC63