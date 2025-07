Informations sur EstateX (ESX)

EstateX is pioneering the democratization of the $300 trillion global real estate market, addressing critical pain points and making property ownership accessible, affordable, and flexible. By harnessing blockchain technology, EstateX empowers anyone to start building a diversified real estate portfolio with as little as $100, shattering traditional barriers and unlocking opportunities for wealth generation globally.

Site officiel : https://www.estatex.eu Livre blanc : https://downloads.estatex.eu/ESX_PitchDeck.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/28G7z3VyHDFNhrnvSTf1GssKoGrtCrdiguASQy2BsHiF