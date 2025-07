Informations sur EON Marketplace (EON)

EON is a distributed computing power protocol who self-owns over 120qt A100. EON marketplace offers cost-effective, stable services through proprietary D-Nano technology, outperforming competitors like io.net. It facilitates a seamless setup process, ensuring that participants can effortlessly join the network.

Site officiel : https://eonchain.xyz Livre blanc : https://eon-marketplace.gitbook.io/eon-documentation Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.wodrpc.org/#/token/0x31ce96ae990c374a567b3df38ee4c1d27e630f8c