Informations sur Everton FC Fan Token (EFC)

Fan Tokens are collectable digital passes that never expire. As well as being yours to keep forever the $EFC Fan Token also gives you enhanced access to Everton. Think of it as a piece of digital memorabilia that allows you to vote in polls, get access to VIP experiences or take part in the many in-app activities, competitions, quizzes and games.

Site officiel : https://www.socios.com/everton-fan-tokens/ Explorateur de blocs : https://chiliscan.com/token/0xabee61f8ff0eadd8d4ee87092792aaf2d9b2ca8e