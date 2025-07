Informations sur Dream Machine Token (DMT)

DMT (Dream Machine Token) is the native asset that powers Dream Machine games. Like the tokens and quarters of a traditional arcade, $DMT powers the games on the Dream Machine. It is the per-play token and the asset for in-game economies such as items, power-ups, and character and stage unlocks. Rewards from gameplay and betting are paid out to players in $DMT.

Site officiel : https://launch.sankodreammachine.net/ Livre blanc : https://www.sankodreammachine.net/docs Explorateur de blocs : https://arbiscan.io/token/0x8B0E6f19Ee57089F7649A455D89D7bC6314D04e8