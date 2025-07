Informations sur Dohrnii (DHN)

Dohrnii is a next-generation cryptocurrency education platform designed to empower investors through an interactive and gamified learning experience. The Dohrnii Academy provides structured, expert-curated courses that guide users through various aspects of blockchain technology, trading strategies, risk management, and decentralized finance (DeFi). By incorporating a Learn-to-Earn system, Dohrnii incentivizes user engagement by rewarding learners with $DHN tokens as they progress through lessons, complete quizzes, and participate in challenges.

Site officiel : https://dohrnii.io/ Livre blanc : https://dohrnii.io/files/dohrnii-whitepaper-0.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x32462ba310e447ef34ff0d15bce8613aa8c4a244