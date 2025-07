Informations sur Ctomorrow Platform (CTP)

CTomorrow's Smart Data Factory, where AI skin scanning meets personalized cosmetic solutions and earning rewards with our S2E (Scan to Earn) system a variation of M2E (Move to Earn). Join us to revolutionize skincare with AI precision and integrated $CTP rewards. Experience the future with Tomorrow's Smart Data Factory - where every scan brings you closer to your best skin.

Site officiel : https://ctomorrow.io Livre blanc : https://ctomorrow.io/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/CTomorrow-White-Paper-v1.1.0_Web_Version.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xb850CAC12Ab85d4400db61ac78DC5Fc2418b6868