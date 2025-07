Informations sur Core DAO (CORE)

Core is an EVM-Compatible L1 chain. It is secured by the novel consensus mechanism called “Satoshi Plus” which secures the network using a combination of delegated BTC mining hash and delegated proof of stake. Core provides the composability of an EVM chain, with the decentralization and security of Bitcoin. Solving the blockchain trilemma.

Site officiel : https://www.coredao.org/ Livre blanc : https://docs.coredao.org/core-white-paper-v1.0.5/ Explorateur de blocs : https://scan.coredao.org/