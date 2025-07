Informations sur Compound (COMP)

Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset.

Site officiel : https://compoundlabs.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://compound.finance/documents/Compound.Whitepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/AwEauVaTMQRB71WeDnwf1DWSBxaMKjEPuxyLr1uixFom