Informations sur COCA (COCA)

COCA is the world's first MPC Wallet with a non-custodial debit card:Non-Custodial Security: Ensuring users maintain full control over their digital assets without the risk associated with traditional custodial services.Global Usability: COCA’s debit cards are accepted worldwide, providing users with the ability to spend their crypto just like fiat currency at over 40 million merchants globally.

Site officiel : https://www.coca.xyz Livre blanc : http://docs.coca.xyz Explorateur de blocs : https://polygonscan.com/token/0x7B12598E3616261df1C05EC28De0d2fB10c1F206