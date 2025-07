Informations sur Concordium (CCD)

Concordium's decentralized blockchain technology is the first with an identification layer built into the protocol. This means it offers forward-thinking businesses, app developers, and cryptocurrency traders unparalleled security, privacy, transparency, and, most importantly, regulatory compliance.

Site officiel : https://www.concordium.com Livre blanc : https://docs.concordium.com/governance/whitepaper/Concordium%20White%20Paper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://ccdscan.io/