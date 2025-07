Informations sur Bazaars (BZR)

Bazaars is a next-generation peer-to-peer marketplace revolutionizing global commerce through the privacy, security, and transparency of blockchain technology. Designed for buyers and sellers to seamlessly exchange goods using cryptocurrency, Bazaars bridges the gap between traditional trade and the decentralized economy.

Site officiel : https://bazaars.io/ Livre blanc : https://github.com/BazaarsBZR/Whitepaper/blob/main/Bazaars.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x8d96b4ab6c741a4c8679ae323a100d74f085ba8f