Informations sur B3 Base (B3)

B3 is a groundbreaking blockchain project reimagining how games and gaming infrastructure interact with Web3 technology. Built as a Layer 3 settlement layer on Base (the “Protocol” or “B3”), B3 focuses on addressing critical industry pain points that have hindered the mainstream adoption of blockchain-based gaming. Through its innovative Open Gaming ecosystem, B3 aims to bridge the gap between developers and players by offering a seamless, interconnected platform that combines advanced technology with user-friendly design.

Site officiel : https://b3.fun/ Livre blanc : https://docs.b3.fun/ Explorateur de blocs : https://basescan.org/token/0xB3B32F9f8827D4634fE7d973Fa1034Ec9fdDB3B3