Informations sur AustralianShepherd (ASS)

Australian Safe Shepherd is a community meme token forked from the infamous safemoon. The token is completely community driven and was fair launched. Every trade continues toward automatically generating liquidity locked inside of PancakeSwap's LP.

Site officiel : https://assfinance.net/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x7c63f96feafacd84e75a594c00fac3693386fbf0