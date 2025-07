Informations sur AS Monaco (ASM)

$ASM is the name of AS Monaco’s only official Fan Token™. The Fan Token™ is a digital asset that never expires, and gives you the right to vote on certain official Club decisions, as well as unprecedented access to your team and to have incredible, never-before-seen experiences.

Site officiel : https://socios.com Explorateur de blocs : https://chiliscan.com/token/0x371863096CF5685cD37AE00C28DE10b6edBab3Fe