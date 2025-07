Informations sur ANLOG (ANLOG)

By enabling diverse L1 and L2 networks to exchange messages, Analog aims to resolve composability challenges that currently hinder the development of powerful cross-chain applications. As an omnichain interoperability solution built as an independent chain, Analog empowers dApp developers to build and connect their smart contracts and applications across multiple chains, fostering greater collaboration and innovation in the blockchain ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://www.analog.one/ Livre blanc : https://www.analog.one/Analog-Timepaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.analog.one/