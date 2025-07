Informations sur Alephium (ALPH)

Alephium redefines Layer-1 standards with its sharded design, UTXO-based smart contracts and energy-efficient Proof-of-Less-Work consensus algorithm, ensuring secure scalability up to 10k TPS. It is live, with an existing thriving ecosystem of dApps, services, wallets and a bridge!

Site officiel : https://alephium.org Livre blanc : https://github.com/alephium/white-paper/ Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.alephium.org