NULS is a blockchain infrastructure for customizable services, driven by the global open-source community. Following the principles of pluggability, modularization and parallel expansion, NULS provides smart contracts, multi-chain mechanism and cross-chain consensus to reduce cost of development and usage, and to promote the application of blockchain in the commercial field and the interaction among chains.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieNULS

ClassementNo.1871

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.19%

Offre en circulation113,256,947.73511995

Offre maximale210,000,000

Offre totale132,405,565.50096406

Taux de circulation0.5393%

Date d'émission2017-10-26 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois0.098 USDT

Sommet historique8.54049015045166,2018-01-10

Prix le plus bas0.01324560246211443,2025-06-24

Blockchain publiqueNULS

IntroductionNULS is a blockchain infrastructure for customizable services, driven by the global open-source community. Following the principles of pluggability, modularization and parallel expansion, NULS provides smart contracts, multi-chain mechanism and cross-chain consensus to reduce cost of development and usage, and to promote the application of blockchain in the commercial field and the interaction among chains.

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

