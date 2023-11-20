IMGNAI

imgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom. Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn. $imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieIMGNAI

ClassementNo.2757

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation776,833,333

Offre maximale1,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.7768%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.05708035719415594,2023-11-20

Prix le plus bas0.000046877671460728,2025-04-24

Blockchain publiqueNONE

