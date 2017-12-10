Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten AAVE-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.

Aave is a decentralized liquidity protocol, and its native token (AAVE) underpins governance, incentives, and risk management. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Minting : The AAVE token was created through a migration from the LEND token, with a fixed supply minted at genesis.

Ecosystem Reserve: 3,000,000 AAVE tokens were minted for the Ecosystem Reserve during the migration from LEND to AAVE.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of AAVE tokens was distributed across several categories, each with specific unlocking schedules:

Allocation Recipient Allocation Description Unlocking Mechanism Core Development 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months User Experience Development 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months Management & Legal 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months Unexpected Costs 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months Promotions & Marketing 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months Public Sale Fully unlocked at token genesis Ecosystem Reserve 3,000,000 AAVE tokens minted at migration, fully unlocked

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

AAVE tokens serve multiple purposes within the protocol:

Governance : AAVE holders participate in protocol governance, voting on proposals and parameter changes.

: AAVE holders participate in protocol governance, voting on proposals and parameter changes. Incentives : The Aave DAO can allocate funds from the treasury to incentivize activities such as supplying or borrowing assets in liquidity pools. These incentives are distributed continuously and proportionally to user participation.

Safety Module: AAVE can be staked in the Safety Module, which acts as an insurance fund to protect against protocol shortfalls. Stakers earn rewards for providing this security.

Incentive programs are proposed, discussed, and approved through the Aave governance process, ensuring community involvement and transparency.

Locking Mechanism

Vesting/Cliff : Most allocations (except the public sale and ecosystem reserve) are subject to a vesting schedule, with 20% unlocked at genesis and the remainder released in 20% increments every six months.

: Most allocations (except the public sale and ecosystem reserve) are subject to a vesting schedule, with 20% unlocked at genesis and the remainder released in 20% increments every six months. Safety Module Staking: Users can lock AAVE in the Safety Module to earn rewards and provide protocol security. Locked tokens are subject to a cooldown period before withdrawal.

Unlocking Time

Public Sale : Fully unlocked at genesis.

: 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months, resulting in full unlock over 2 years.

: 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months, resulting in full unlock over 2 years. Ecosystem Reserve: Fully unlocked at the time of migration.

Example Unlocking Table

Allocation Recipient Unlock Start Date Unlocking Schedule Amount Unlocked per Period Core Development 2017-12-10 20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months 180,000 User Experience Development 2017-12-10 20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months 120,000 Management & Legal 2017-12-10 20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months 120,000 Unexpected Costs 2017-12-10 20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months 60,000 Promotions & Marketing 2017-12-10 20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months 120,000 Public Sale 2017-12-10 Fully unlocked at genesis 10,000,000 Ecosystem Reserve 2020-09-24 Fully unlocked at migration 3,000,000

Summary Table: Aave Tokenomics

Mechanism Details Issuance Fixed supply minted at genesis, with additional tokens for the Ecosystem Reserve Allocation Core Dev, UX Dev, Management & Legal, Unexpected Costs, Promotions, Public Sale, Reserve Usage Governance, protocol incentives, Safety Module staking Incentives Distributed via DAO proposals, liquidity mining, Safety Module rewards Locking Vesting for most allocations, staking in Safety Module Unlocking 20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months (except public sale and reserve, which are instant)

Additional Notes

Governance and Incentives : The Aave DAO, governed by AAVE holders, manages incentive programs and protocol upgrades.

: The Aave DAO, governed by AAVE holders, manages incentive programs and protocol upgrades. Staking Risks: Staked AAVE in the Safety Module is subject to slashing in the event of a protocol shortfall, aligning incentives for protocol security.

This structure ensures a balanced approach to distribution, incentivization, and long-term protocol sustainability.