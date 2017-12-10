AaveToken (AAVE) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
AaveToken (AAVE) -rahakkeen tiedot
Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.
AaveToken (AAVE) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu AaveToken (AAVE) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
AaveToken (AAVE) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne
Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten AAVE-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.
Aave is a decentralized liquidity protocol, and its native token (AAVE) underpins governance, incentives, and risk management. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Minting: The AAVE token was created through a migration from the LEND token, with a fixed supply minted at genesis.
- Ecosystem Reserve: 3,000,000 AAVE tokens were minted for the Ecosystem Reserve during the migration from LEND to AAVE.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of AAVE tokens was distributed across several categories, each with specific unlocking schedules:
|Allocation Recipient
|Allocation Description
|Unlocking Mechanism
|Core Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|User Experience Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Management & Legal
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Unexpected Costs
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Promotions & Marketing
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Public Sale
|Fully unlocked at token genesis
|Ecosystem Reserve
|3,000,000 AAVE tokens minted at migration, fully unlocked
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
AAVE tokens serve multiple purposes within the protocol:
- Governance: AAVE holders participate in protocol governance, voting on proposals and parameter changes.
- Incentives: The Aave DAO can allocate funds from the treasury to incentivize activities such as supplying or borrowing assets in liquidity pools. These incentives are distributed continuously and proportionally to user participation.
- Safety Module: AAVE can be staked in the Safety Module, which acts as an insurance fund to protect against protocol shortfalls. Stakers earn rewards for providing this security.
Incentive programs are proposed, discussed, and approved through the Aave governance process, ensuring community involvement and transparency.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting/Cliff: Most allocations (except the public sale and ecosystem reserve) are subject to a vesting schedule, with 20% unlocked at genesis and the remainder released in 20% increments every six months.
- Safety Module Staking: Users can lock AAVE in the Safety Module to earn rewards and provide protocol security. Locked tokens are subject to a cooldown period before withdrawal.
Unlocking Time
- Public Sale: Fully unlocked at genesis.
- Other Allocations: 20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months, resulting in full unlock over 2 years.
- Ecosystem Reserve: Fully unlocked at the time of migration.
Example Unlocking Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlocking Schedule
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Core Development
|2017-12-10
|20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months
|180,000
|User Experience Development
|2017-12-10
|20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months
|120,000
|Management & Legal
|2017-12-10
|20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months
|120,000
|Unexpected Costs
|2017-12-10
|20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months
|60,000
|Promotions & Marketing
|2017-12-10
|20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months
|120,000
|Public Sale
|2017-12-10
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|10,000,000
|Ecosystem Reserve
|2020-09-24
|Fully unlocked at migration
|3,000,000
Summary Table: Aave Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply minted at genesis, with additional tokens for the Ecosystem Reserve
|Allocation
|Core Dev, UX Dev, Management & Legal, Unexpected Costs, Promotions, Public Sale, Reserve
|Usage
|Governance, protocol incentives, Safety Module staking
|Incentives
|Distributed via DAO proposals, liquidity mining, Safety Module rewards
|Locking
|Vesting for most allocations, staking in Safety Module
|Unlocking
|20% at genesis, 20% every 6 months (except public sale and reserve, which are instant)
Additional Notes
- Governance and Incentives: The Aave DAO, governed by AAVE holders, manages incentive programs and protocol upgrades.
- Staking Risks: Staked AAVE in the Safety Module is subject to slashing in the event of a protocol shortfall, aligning incentives for protocol security.
This structure ensures a balanced approach to distribution, incentivization, and long-term protocol sustainability.
AaveToken (AAVE) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
AaveToken (AAVE) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä AAVE-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta AAVE-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät AAVE-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu AAVE-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.
