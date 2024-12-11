U2U
U2U Network is a modular Layer 1 blockchain tailored for the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) ecosystem. Powered by subnet technology and backed by Kucoin Ventures, Chain Capital, Cointelegraph, IDG Blockchain, JDI, Blockhive, and others, U2U addresses scaling challenges with independent subnets managing their own data while maintaining a provable mainnet record. Unlike Peaq Network and IoTex, U2U’s subnets are customized for DePIN sectors like IoT, wireless networks, GPU computing, and decentralized storage. With 80+ dApps, over 1 million users, and 100,000+ daily active users, U2U demonstrates scalability, adaptability, and leadership in DePIN infrastructure innovation.
