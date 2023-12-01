MIND

Morpheus Infrastructure Node (MIND) token emerges as a significant strategic initiative in the realm of Web3 transformation. Serving as a foundational element within the ecosystem, the MIND token stands as a key driver behind the growth of the Web3 landscape and the sustained creation of stakeholder value. Innovative Tokenomics Model for User Incentivization An innovative tokenomics model has been unveiled to incentivize active participation among platform users. This encompasses rewards for staking tokens, engaging in governance activities, and involvement in various community initiatives. This approach mirrors the commitment to fostering robust community engagement and cultivating lasting user loyalty. Expanding Services and Market Reach The introduction of the multi-utility MIND token broadens the platform's ability to cater to diverse market segments, thus amplifying its market reach. This strategic move paves the way for expansion into new markets and sectors, bolstering the platform's commercial presence and fortifying its position within the Web3 ecosystem. Alignment with Blockchain's Core Values The MIND token embodies the essence of decentralization, aligning seamlessly with the foundational tenets of blockchain technology. Users are empowered to leverage MIND tokens across a spectrum of services on the SEED platform, including the newly launched Smart Contract Studio, powered by AI, and Web3 Workflow Studio, which help automate and bridge applications between Web3 and Web2 environments. These innovative additions streamline user experiences, fostering seamless interactions and user-friendly interfaces.

NimiMIND

SijoitusNo.2451

Markkina-arvo$0.00

Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00

Markkinaosuus%

Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.00%

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta1,366,201,800

Enimmäistarjonta2,100,000,000

Kokonaistarjonta2,100,000,000

Kierrossa oleva määrä0.6505%

Julkaisupäivämäärä--

Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen--

Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.030441705992138975,2023-12-01

Alin hinta0.000258389886664395,2025-08-04

Julkinen lohkoketjuETH

Sektori

Sosiaalinen media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.