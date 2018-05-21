IOTX
IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.
NimiIOTX
SijoitusNo.182
Markkina-arvo$0.00
Täysin laimennettu markkina-arvo$0.00
Markkinaosuus%
Treidausvolyymi/markkina-arvo (24 tuntia)0.05%
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta9,441,368,979
Enimmäistarjonta10,000,000,000
Kokonaistarjonta9,441,368,983
Kierrossa oleva määrä0.9441%
Julkaisupäivämäärä2018-05-21 00:00:00
Hinta, jolla vara laskettiin ensimmäisen kerran liikkeeseen0.007 USDT
Kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13
Alin hinta0.00123909173461,2020-03-13
Julkinen lohkoketjuIOTX
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceVastuuvapauslauseke: Tiedot ovat peräisin lähteestä cmc, ja niitä ei tule pitää sijoitusneuvona.