اطلاعات Weedcoin (WEEDCOIN).

A project grown out of the community's love and passion for the weed culture. Launched around early 2025, $weedcoin, “Like Bitcoin but way higher,” emphasizes its alignment with cannabis culture and a laid-back vibe. Unlike other Weed communities, this project leans heavily into community engagement over technical utility, aiming to build a “stoner community” through social media presence and decentralized governance. We also aim to focus on onboarding web2 businesses and users onto web3 through the token.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://weedcoinog.com/ وایت پیپر https://weedcoinog.com/