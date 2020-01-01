اقتصاد توکنی Prosper (PROS)
اطلاعات Prosper (PROS).
پروتکل Prosper با آوردن قدرت استخراج بیتکوین در سطح نهادی به بلاکچین، قصد دارد پتانسیل کامل بیتکوین، غیرمتمرکزترین ارز دیجیتال، را آزاد کند. پروتکل Prosper به دنبال بازتعریف امکانات نقدینگی روی بلاکچین و آنچه یک پروتکل غیرمتمرکز میتواند به جامعه ارائه دهد، است. پراسپِر فرصتی منحصربهفرد برای افزایش غیرمتمرکزسازی در اکوسیستم بیتکوین میبیند، از طریق انتقال لایهی شبکهی زیرساختی بیتکوین – قدرت استخراج – به بلاکچین که امکان مشارکت و مالکیت جامعه را فراهم میکند و به ایجاد یک بلوک ساختمانی بنیادی جدید برای اکوسیستم وسیعتر کمک میکند.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Prosper (PROS)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Prosper (PROS)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق Prosper (PROS)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های PROS بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Prosper is a decentralized protocol offering tokenized exposure to Bitcoin hashrate. Its token economics are closely tied to the value generated by real-world Bitcoin mining, aligning incentives between the protocol, miners, and token holders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown covering all requested dimensions:
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Directly Linked to Bitcoin Hashrate: Prosper issues tokens representing proportional exposure to Bitcoin mining power owned or managed by the Prosper Foundation.
- Physical-Asset Backing: Each PROS token is backed by actual hashrate, and the hashrate-per-token ratio is set by the foundation and managed in partnership with industry leaders like BITMAIN and Antpool.
- Native Token (PROS): Created and managed on-chain, with upgrades possible via a community-driven process (reference).
2. Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages (team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) were not provided in the currently available data, Prosper’s structure emphasizes:
- Foundation Ownership: The token foundation ensures that for every PROS token in circulation, there is an equivalent proportion of Bitcoin mining hardware operated by or on behalf of Prosper.
- Open Market Access: PROS tokens can be acquired primarily via the open market on major centralized exchanges (Binance, Bitget, Bybit, Gate.io, MEXC).
- Community Participation: Governance and ecosystem incentives encourage distribution to active participants and builders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Details
|Usage
|- Community governance (voting, proposals)
- Access to Bitcoin mining rewards
- Building DeFi primitives tied to hashrate engagement
|Incentives
|- Staking PROS tokens enables holders to earn Bitcoin rewards generated by the underlying mining hardware
|Participation
|- Users can vote on protocol proposals
- Builders can integrate PROS in other on-chain products
|Partner Campaigns
|- Cross-project campaigns and quests to earn additional tokens or rewards
4. Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
- Locked vs Circulating Supply: No precise figures were found for initial vesting or lockup schedules; however, protocols of this type typically employ lockups for team, investor, and ecosystem allocations, with gradual unlocks for early contributors.
- Governance Influence: The community can update or vote on future lockup or release schedules as the protocol evolves.
5. Unlocking Time & Vesting Schedules
- Data Unavailable: As of this review, there is no publicly available table or timeline listing exact unlocks, allocations, or vesting periods for Prosper’s token. This suggests either full circulating supply from launch or undisclosed schedules, which is often the case with newer protocols focusing on real-world asset backing.
- Community Information: Holders are encouraged to track updates on the official news section (Prosper News) for announcements on changes to staking, vesting, or distribution plans.
Summary Table
|Dimension
|Details
|Issuance
|Linked to Bitcoin hashrate, on-chain with community-driven upgrades
|Allocation
|Foundation manages miner/token ratio, distributed via exchanges and participation
|Usage/Incentive
|Staking earns BTC rewards; governance and DeFi integrations
|Locking Mechanism
|Likely team/investor/ecosystem lockups; specifics not disclosed
|Unlocking/Vesting
|No public unlock table/vesting schedule as of June 2025
Additional Considerations & Recommendations
- Transparency and Community Control: Prosper emphasizes community-driven protocol evolution, which may result in future changes to token economics through governance votes.
- Real Yield Model: By tying yield and incentives to actual Bitcoin mining rewards, Prosper aligns economic outcomes with real-world production, potentially mitigating inflationary risks seen in purely emission-driven tokens.
- Actionable Insights: Prospective participants should consult the official documentation and news section for the most up-to-date disclosures, especially as the project matures and more granular vesting or unlock information is released.
For more information, you may consult Prosper's official resources or monitor their governance forums for updates.
توکنومیکس Prosper (PROS): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Prosper (PROS) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای PROS که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های PROS که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی PROS را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن PROS را بررسی کنید!
نحوه خرید PROS
آیا علاقه مند به اضافه کردن Prosper (PROS) به سبد خرید خود هستید؟ MEXC از روش های مختلفی برای خرید PROS، از جمله کارت های اعتباری، حواله های بانکی و معاملات همتا به همتا، پشتیبانی می کند. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه ای، MEXC خرید ارزهای دیجیتال را آسان و ایمن می کند.
تاریخچه قیمت Prosper (PROS)
تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت PROS به کاربران کمک می کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.
پیش بینی قیمت PROS
میخواهید بدانید که PROS به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت PROS ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.
