اطلاعات Typus (TYPUS).

Typus Finance, a real yield infrastructure on Sui, offers the easiest way to earn profits through its three flagship products: DeFi Options Vaults (DOVs), the principal-protected SAFU strategy, and Tails by Typus NFTs.

By gamifying DeFi, Typus creates a fun and interactive experience for degens to seek dopamine-fueled excitement. Trade altcoins and meme coins with up to 1000x leverage, zero liquidation.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://typus.finance/ وایت پیپر https://docs.typus.finance/