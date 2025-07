اطلاعات Phala (PHA).

Phala Network tackles the issue of trust in the computation cloud. By organizing a decentralized network of computation nodes around the world, it offers high-performance services without relying on any cloud vendor. Phala workers run the programs in Secure Enclaves, a privacy technology already embedded into modern processors, enabling versatile and confidential execution. Together, this creates the infrastructure for a powerful, secure, and scalable trustless computing cloud.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://phala.network/ وایت پیپر https://docs.phala.network/introduction/readme کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6c5bA91642F10282b576d91922Ae6448C9d52f4E