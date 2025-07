اطلاعات TOR (TOR).

TOR is a truly Fully Collateralised stable coin built on the Fantom Opera Chain. It has a dynamic supply which is determined by supply and demand which ensures it is always worth $1.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://tor.cash/ وایت پیپر https://docs.hector.finance/whitepaper-and-roadmap/whitepaper