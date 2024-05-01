اقتصاد توکنی Theta Network (THETA)
Theta Network is the leading blockchain-powered decentralized cloud for AI, media and entertainment. It can be viewed as a "dual network" consisting of two complementary subsystems, the Theta Edge Network and the Theta Blockchain. The edge network provides vast amounts of GPU compute power for AI, video, rendering and other tasks, while the Theta blockchain provides payment, reward, and smart contract capabilities. Below we provide more details for the two components.
Theta's Edge Network is a decentralized network consisting of over 10,000 active global nodes with 80 PetaFLOPS of always available distributed GPU compute power, equivalent to 250 Nvidia A100s. Theta Edge Network powers the Theta EdgeCloud, a leading hybrid cloud-edge AI computing platform launched on May 1, 2024. Leveraging Theta's recently approved patent on ‘Edge Computing Platform supported by Smart Contract Enabled Blockchain Network’ and the upcoming release of Elite+ Booster edge nodes, all Theta community members will be able to participate and share in the rewards from EdgeCloud AI, video, 3D rendering and gaming compute jobs. While chatbots like ChatGPT and others utilize GPUs, new generative AI models such as text-to-video, text-to-3D and sketch-to-3D will require 10-100x the amount of computational power. The combined GPU compute power of Theta's decentralized edge network and its preferred cloud partners is 20-30x more than other comparable networks in the industry today, holding the keys to global GPU compute, arguably the most valuable and most disruptive asset in history.
Theta blockchain is an EVM compatible multi-blockchain network which supports Turing complete smart contracts. This EVM support enables a wide range of interesting Web3 applications to be built on the Theta Network. Examples include non-fungible tokens (NFT), decentralized exchanges (DEX/DeFi), and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), which could become indispensable building blocks of the next generation AI, media and entertainment platforms. Theta’s enterprise validator and governance council is led by Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, Blockchain Ventures, DHVC, gumi and other global leaders. Theta has partnered with leading entertainment brands including Lionsgate, MGM, Katy Perry, American Idol, The Price is Right, Taste of Home, and more. Popular platforms utilizing Theta’s Web3 infrastructure include MetaCannes Film3 Festival, FuseTV, CONtv Anime, WPT, PetCollective, FailArmy, and other OTT streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), CAA and Silicon Valley VCs including DCM and Sierra Ventures.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Theta Network (THETA)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Theta Network (THETA)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس Theta Network (THETA): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Theta Network (THETA) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای THETA که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های THETA که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی THETA را درک کردید
پیش بینی قیمت THETA
صفحه پیش بینی قیمت THETA ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.