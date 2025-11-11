اقتصاد توکنی Suzaku Token (SUZ)
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Suzaku Token (SUZ)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Suzaku Token (SUZ)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
اطلاعات Suzaku Token (SUZ).
Suzaku is the Decentralization Hub for Avalanche L1s.
It is a permissionless protocol allowing:
- Anyone to (re)stake their assets to provide cryptoeconomic security
- Anyone to curate (re)staking strategies for their delegators
- Anyone to operate infrastructure to decentralize L1 blockchains
- Anyone to create their L1 and secure their decentralization journey
Avalanche is a network of blockchains known for its flexibility and scalability, with a focus on Web3 gaming and other resource-demanding endeavours. Avalanche also caters to developers who wish to build their own blockchain networks for scalability, sovereignty, or regulatory reasons.
Each Avalanche chain (simply called “Avalanche L1”) is fully sovereign with its independent consensus and data layers, and specific security model, while remaining natively interoperable with other L1s of the Avalanche ecosystem.
Suzaku positions itself as the go-to protocol to help new L1s with all these challenging questions. In order to understand what they do, we should first briefly touch upon liquid staking through LSTs (Liquid Staking Tokens) and restaking.
In a simplified version, restaking is a powerful concept, where new L1s can “borrow” security from established networks in exchange for some rewards for validators. For L1s launching on Suzaku, this means the following benefits:
- Solving the cold-start problem. New projects will struggle to attract enough validators to secure their network at launch. Restaking allows them to leverage existing stake on other networks. This provides them with immediate cryptoeconomic security without needing to bootstrap their own from scratch.
- Increased gains for (re)stakers. Users can restake their tokens to secure multiple L1s, earning an APY from each of these. This increases the % amount one can make from their assets.
LSTs are tokenised representations of staked assets. You can think of them as tokenised receipts that confirm your stake, but also allow you to further use this receipt in DeFi. And besides the better capital efficiency, there’s another important aspect - simplicity. Staking itself is usually somewhat of a complex process for beginners, but getting your hands on an LST is as easy as buying any other token.
The new L1 benefits from this service in multiple ways. The fact that the LSTs allow for much greater capital efficiency, they act as a powerful catalyst for broader participation. This indirectly supports decentralization by encouraging broader participation in staking. If there is also sufficient liquidity on the LST, users can also efficiently exit their position instantaneously on the secondary markets, further increasing their appeal.
In essence, Suzaku is an automated marketplace to connect Avalanche validators with new Avalanche sovereign L1s, while boosting yields for stakers.
توکنومیکس Suzaku Token (SUZ): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Suzaku Token (SUZ) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای SUZ که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های SUZ که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
پیش بینی قیمت SUZ
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.
لطفاً توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حفظ حریم خصوصی را مطالعه و درک کنید.
