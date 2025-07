اطلاعات SolCypher (CYPHER).

SolCypher’s native utility token powering the AI-driven trading ecosystem. Stake $CYPHER to earn a share of platform profits (100%) and LP fees (89%). Designed to reward traders, communities, and ecosystem contributors. SolCypher Trading Bot is a complete trading solution with Snipe Trading, Auto Trading and Copy Trading. We have a full fleet of features including laddered take profit and trailing stop loss.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://solcypher.ai وایت پیپر https://docs.solcypher.ai/docs/tokenomics-white-paper